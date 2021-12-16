Head-To-Head Survey: Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) & SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alimco Financial and SolarEdge Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A SolarEdge Technologies 1 6 19 0 2.69

SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus target price of $358.26, indicating a potential upside of 17.27%. Given SolarEdge Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SolarEdge Technologies is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and SolarEdge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A SolarEdge Technologies 8.24% 12.86% 5.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alimco Financial and SolarEdge Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SolarEdge Technologies $1.46 billion 11.00 $140.32 million $2.66 114.85

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Alimco Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation. The All Other segment includes the design, development, manufacturing and sales of UPS products, energy storage products, e-Mobility products, and automated machines. Its products and services include photovoltaic inverters, power optimizers, photovoltaic monitoring, software tools, and electric vehicle chargers. The company was founded by Guy Sella, Lior Handelsman, Yoav Galin, Meir Adest, and Amir Fishelov in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

