Head to Head Survey: SolarWindow Technologies (WNDW) and The Competition

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS: WNDW) is one of 41 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SolarWindow Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SolarWindow Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWindow Technologies N/A -54.05% -53.48% SolarWindow Technologies Competitors -325.20% -205.90% -13.19%

46.1% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of SolarWindow Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SolarWindow Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWindow Technologies N/A -$7.91 million -21.47 SolarWindow Technologies Competitors $2.83 billion $47.61 million 3.05

SolarWindow Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SolarWindow Technologies. SolarWindow Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

SolarWindow Technologies has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWindow Technologies’ competitors have a beta of -137.01, indicating that their average stock price is 13,801% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SolarWindow Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A SolarWindow Technologies Competitors 242 968 1247 30 2.43

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 28.04%. Given SolarWindow Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SolarWindow Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

SolarWindow Technologies competitors beat SolarWindow Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. engages in developing the proprietary transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods. The firm is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity coatings, which generates electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions. It applies ultra-thin layers of LiquidElectricity Coatings to rigid glass, flexible glass, and plastic surfaces where it transform otherwise ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices, and are used in applications in industries, such as architectural, automotive, agrivoltaic, aerospace, commercial transportation, and marine. The company was founded on May 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

