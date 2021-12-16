Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) rose 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 227,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,398,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

HL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 2.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

