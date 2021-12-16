HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Issues Earnings Results

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

HEI stock traded down $4.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.14. The company had a trading volume of 601,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,989. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.98. HEICO has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $151.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.06, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

