Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Shares Down 1.2%

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 82.80 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 82.80 ($1.09). 158,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 392,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.80 ($1.11).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.42. The company has a market cap of £155.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

