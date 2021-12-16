Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

HTBK stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $699.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $60,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

