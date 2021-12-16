Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $84.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

