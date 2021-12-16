Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $397.05 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.