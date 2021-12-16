HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 93.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.
NYSE:HEXO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 189,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,776. HEXO has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $261.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEXO by 1,158.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 449,029 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HEXO by 199.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 151,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HEXO by 195.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 80,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HEXO Company Profile
HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.
