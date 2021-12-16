HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 93.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

NYSE:HEXO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 189,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,776. HEXO has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $261.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEXO by 1,158.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 449,029 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HEXO by 199.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 151,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HEXO by 195.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 80,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HEXO. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

