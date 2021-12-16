HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 93.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of HEXO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. 34,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,846,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $264.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.05. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $11.04.

Get HEXO alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC cut HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 195.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 80,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 199.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 151,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.