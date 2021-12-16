High Note Wealth LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC owned about 0.22% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EMQQ traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.90. 334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,509. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $42.07 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

