High Note Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in F5 Networks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 343,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,305,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,278 shares of company stock valued at $8,448,997. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.09.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $239.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

