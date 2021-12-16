Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

HI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

HI opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.05. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $1,179,987.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,326. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

