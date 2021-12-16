Hiscox (LON:HSX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $857.25

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 857.25 ($11.33) and traded as high as GBX 880 ($11.63). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 869 ($11.48), with a volume of 744,392 shares.

HSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,009 ($13.33) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 890 ($11.76) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,000 ($13.22) to GBX 970 ($12.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,004 ($13.27).

Get Hiscox alerts:

The company has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 837.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 857.60.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.