Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $116.59

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $116.59 and traded as low as $109.35. Hitachi shares last traded at $110.96, with a volume of 32,683 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.59.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.47 billion. Hitachi had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

