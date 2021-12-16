Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $1.54 on Major Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00003177 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $592.87 million and $66.29 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000570 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 60.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003826 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 386,120,177 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

