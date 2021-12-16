HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the November 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.
OTCMKTS HLTRF remained flat at $$11.83 on Thursday. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22.
HLS Therapeutics Company Profile
