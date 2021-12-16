HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the November 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

OTCMKTS HLTRF remained flat at $$11.83 on Thursday. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

