Home REIT (LON:HOME) Hits New 12-Month High at $122.00

Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.61), with a volume of 1346306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.60).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.42.

Get Home REIT alerts:

In other news, insider Marlene Wood bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £10,900 ($14,404.65).

Home Retail Group Limited, formerly Home Retail Group plc, is a general merchandise retailer. The Company’s segments include Argos and Financial Services. Argos is a multi-channel retailer, which sells products through approximately 845 stores, Website and mobile applications. Argos is supported by an in-house financial services offer, which provides a range of credit products for the Company’s customers.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Home REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.