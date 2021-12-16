HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.59. HomeTrust Bancshares reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.22. 91,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.18. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $32.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $38,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $471,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,054. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

