HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.61 Billion

Analysts forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report $16.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.77 billion and the lowest is $16.33 billion. HP reported sales of $15.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $65.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.70 billion to $66.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $66.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.19 billion to $68.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,893 shares of company stock worth $8,810,036 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,865,134. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.