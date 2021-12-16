HSBC Downgrades Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UMICY. Redburn Partners cut Umicore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Umicore from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Umicore from €62.00 ($69.66) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Umicore from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Umicore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of UMICY stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. Umicore has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

