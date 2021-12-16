Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.92.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $112,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBG traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,726. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.97. Hub Group has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $86.99.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

