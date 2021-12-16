HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) General Counsel Sells $525,455.28 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE HUBS traded down $52.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $650.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,724. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.78 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $785.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $677.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.