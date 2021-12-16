Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Sells $944,000.00 in Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:HUMA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.71. 677,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,933. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Humacyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Humacyte Company Profile
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.
