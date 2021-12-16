Huntington National Bank Has $15.49 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,734 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.43 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $124.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average is $86.70.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

