Huntington National Bank Purchases 22,420 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in American Electric Power by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in American Electric Power by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.