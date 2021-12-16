Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.33

Shares of Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.33 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.41 ($0.06). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 4.02 ($0.05), with a volume of 11,505,863 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of £80.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile (LON:HUR)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.