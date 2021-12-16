IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Short Interest Update

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS IBIBF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.25. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. IBI Group has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

IBIBF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

