IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $68.96

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.96 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 68.40 ($0.90). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 68.70 ($0.91), with a volume of 78,124 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on shares of IDOX in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £306.39 million and a PE ratio of 32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.96.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

