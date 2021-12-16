IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.04% from the stock’s previous close.

IGMS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of -1.24. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $127.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 61.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 313.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

