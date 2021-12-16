Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Lifted by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Illumina by 44.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 185,386 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $75,143,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Illumina by 9.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,722 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Illumina by 6.4% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,410 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $391.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $391.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.68. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.03 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,690. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.75.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

