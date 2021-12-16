IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

Get IN8bio alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on INAB. B. Riley started coverage on IN8bio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Sunday, September 12th.

IN8bio stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. IN8bio has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Research analysts expect that IN8bio will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About IN8bio

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IN8bio (INAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.