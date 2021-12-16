Indexed Finance Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,088.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $763,106.76 and approximately $4,088.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001834 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

