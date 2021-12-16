ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. On average, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

