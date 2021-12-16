Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,046,000 after buying an additional 11,321,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after buying an additional 4,689,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,708,000 after buying an additional 2,914,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,333,000 after buying an additional 2,539,599 shares during the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of EPD opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

