Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 10,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income stock opened at $67.22 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

