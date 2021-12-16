Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 2,002 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NWN opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.65. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.