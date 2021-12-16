Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 350 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.