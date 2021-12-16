Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 8,661 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,038,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in Exelon by 5.3% during the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Exelon by 8.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 356,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 29.3% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $54.69 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

