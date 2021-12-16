Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

INBX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

INBX traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.55. 284,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,909. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Inhibrx will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 213.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Inhibrx by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 282.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 234,383 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth $964,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 64.9% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 74,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

