Innova Wealth Partners Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 790.7% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $229,000.

BSCN opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

