Innova Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Innova Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Innova Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 112.8% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 139.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.06 and its 200 day moving average is $116.78. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

