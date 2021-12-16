Innova Wealth Partners Takes Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE CII opened at $21.22 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.