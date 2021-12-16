Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires 5 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Stephen Pearce purchased 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,899 ($38.31) per share, with a total value of £144.95 ($191.56).

Stephen Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Pearce purchased 5 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,861 ($37.81) per share, with a total value of £143.05 ($189.04).

AAL traded up GBX 60.50 ($0.80) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,907.50 ($38.42). The company had a trading volume of 1,205,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Anglo American plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,321 ($30.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,509 ($46.37). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,773.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,119.31. The company has a market cap of £39.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.57) to GBX 3,400 ($44.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($54.18) to GBX 3,700 ($48.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,210 ($42.42) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,010 ($39.78) to GBX 2,960 ($39.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.68) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,252.22 ($42.98).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

