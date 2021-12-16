Insider Buying: BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LON:BRFI) Insider Acquires 75,000 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LON:BRFI) insider Liz Airey purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £98,250 ($129,840.10).

BRFI opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £245.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 112.75 ($1.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.85).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.03. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.13%.

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of frontier market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

