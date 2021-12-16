Insider Buying: First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Buys 3,100 Shares of Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FGBI stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $21.20. 487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.39. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

