Insider Buying: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$724,500.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,950.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.72 per share, with a total value of C$68,600.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 1,021 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.18 per share, with a total value of C$15,498.78.

TSE FR opened at C$13.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 73.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$12.74 and a twelve month high of C$30.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$156.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FR shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.25 target price on First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.38.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

