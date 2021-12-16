Insider Buying: Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Acquires 1,840 Shares of Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.17 per share, for a total transaction of $49,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GLSI opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.25. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $69.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 25.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 467.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 22.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

