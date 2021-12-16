Insider Buying: Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) CFO Acquires 1,840 Shares of Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) CFO Philip A. Fain bought 1,840 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $10,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.46. 24,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,608. Ultralife Co. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $87.80 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Ultralife had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ultralife by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultralife by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 376,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 228,522 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ultralife by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 356,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 151,665 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ultralife during the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Ultralife during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.