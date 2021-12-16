Insider Selling: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Major Shareholder Sells 20,230 Shares of Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $2,525,403.22.

NYSE WMS traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,301. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.06 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 63,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 103,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

